Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) shares were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.09. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 60,000 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Acelyrin news, major shareholder Biopartners Fund Ii Westlake purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,790,729 shares in the company, valued at $176,233,122. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,316,556 shares of company stock valued at $23,698,008 in the last quarter.

Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

