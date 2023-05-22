Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ACRS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 312.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Manion acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas J. Manion purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,310.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $358,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,285,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,096 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Featured Articles

