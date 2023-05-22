Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecoagro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.55.
Adecoagro Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $954.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.99.
Adecoagro Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth about $37,305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,173,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,890,000 after purchasing an additional 403,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming, Sugar, Ethanol and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing and marketing of rice, production and sale of raw milk, and other dairy products.
