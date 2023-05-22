Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 29,980 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.77% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $87,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $91.17 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.27. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

