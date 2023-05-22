Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,128,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,908 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $101,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,346,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,339,467. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $200.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

