Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $59,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 849,278 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.04. 236,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,775. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.72.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

