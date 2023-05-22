Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 55,148 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,148 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Starbucks worth $79,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 64,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $105.55 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day moving average is $103.27. The stock has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

