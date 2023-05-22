Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,448 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $63,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter.

PTLC traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,372 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

