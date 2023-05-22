Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 769,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,719 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $69,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

NOBL stock opened at $91.38 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

