Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 534.9% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.81. 983,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,998. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

