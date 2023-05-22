Agilent Technologies (A) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $128.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day moving average of $144.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on A. Barclays began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

