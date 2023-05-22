Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $128.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $381,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,114,000 after buying an additional 386,125 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 373.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

