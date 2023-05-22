Aion Trading Up 35.6% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Aion has a market capitalization of $462,372.96 and approximately $500.07 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00130994 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00061338 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00038902 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00025992 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000481 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

