Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.3 %

ALK opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 96.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

