Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Albany International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $89.92 on Thursday. Albany International has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.18.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 5,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Articles

