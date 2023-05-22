Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Lowered by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA owned about 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $18,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ARE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.82. 152,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,208. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.92 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

