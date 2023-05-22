Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $149.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.31.

Allstate Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.68. Allstate has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,689,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,865,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

