Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

MO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.19. 2,091,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,889,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $54.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.