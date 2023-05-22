American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a sell rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.19.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average of $92.40. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

