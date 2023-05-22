American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.12.

AMT stock opened at $190.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.18. American Tower has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in American Tower by 19.8% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 425,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,024,000 after acquiring an additional 70,299 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

