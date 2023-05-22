AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.559 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

AMMO Price Performance

Shares of AMMO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. 2,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726. AMMO has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

