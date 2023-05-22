AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.559 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
AMMO Price Performance
Shares of AMMO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. 2,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726. AMMO has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.
AMMO Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMMO (POWWP)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.