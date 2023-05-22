Amp 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.07 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Amp has a total market cap of $103.69 million and $4.07 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amp has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Amp token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Amp

Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is a digital collateral token created as an evolution of Flexacoin. It is designed to enable fast and secure value transfer with a focus on irreversibility. Amp is used as collateral to ensure the value of transfers during the confirmation process, which can take seconds to days. If consensus is not reached, the Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover losses. Collateral partitions are subsets of Amp tokens used for specific purposes, each with unique addresses and customizable rules and strategies. Amp is used by Flexa to build secure and transparent networks that accrue value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

