Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $77.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $91.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.56.

Shares of APH stock opened at $75.80 on Thursday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,556,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,994,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,031,342,000 after purchasing an additional 582,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

