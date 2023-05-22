Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.75. 52,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 182,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 24.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 113.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

