Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after buying an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after buying an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,683,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,112,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,896,000 after buying an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.39. 1,197,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.17.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Cowen upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

