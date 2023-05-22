Analysts Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target at $82.60

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAA. Benchmark lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.89 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.21.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $130,633,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,524,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,157,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,339,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,148,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

