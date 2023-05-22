Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Premium Brands (PRBZF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Premium Brands (OTCMKTS: PRBZF) recently:

5/16/2023 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$124.00 to C$121.00.

5/16/2023 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00.

5/16/2023 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$98.00 to C$99.00.

5/1/2023 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$121.00.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Premium Brands stock remained flat at $73.22 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average is $67.67. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $79.52.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

