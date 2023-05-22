Ankr Price Reaches $0.0255 on Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $254.63 million and approximately $15.83 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02523167 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 205 active market(s) with $15,519,355.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

