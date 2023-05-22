Antara Capital Lp Sells 1,000,000 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,202,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,924,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,907,764.20.

On Monday, April 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $4,844,544.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $1,694,086.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $15,612,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29.

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp acquired 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 1.8 %

AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.12. 13,851,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,727,992. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.80. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $3,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 213,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,164,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,897,000 after acquiring an additional 273,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 101,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.22.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.