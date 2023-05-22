Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AM. Barclays boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of AM opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 130.43%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 58.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

