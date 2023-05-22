Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Down to $23.70

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.70, but opened at $23.20. Antero Resources shares last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 495,967 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AR. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $595,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 10.3% in the third quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Featured Stories

