Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 3.9%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.05 and last traded at $32.05. 20,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 170,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMEH. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Apollo Medical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Apollo Medical had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $294.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 91.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company, which engages in the provision of care coordination services and a healthcare delivery platform. The company was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

Further Reading

