Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises 3.0% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Aptiv worth $28,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

APTV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,925. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

