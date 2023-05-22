Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a current ratio of 45.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.94. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $16.77.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.67%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,200 shares of company stock worth $358,348. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Articles

