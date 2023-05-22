Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

