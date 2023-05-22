Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ARCO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ARCO opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 15.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,533,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 600,593 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 27.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 293,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 63,394 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 17.3% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 2.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,688,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 45,472 shares in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Further Reading

