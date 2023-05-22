Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.71. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,691,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,691,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,159,448 shares of company stock worth $47,345,633. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

