Argent Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 27.1% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.19. 1,533,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,798. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.48 and its 200-day moving average is $203.87.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.40.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

