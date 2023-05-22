Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.57. The company had a trading volume of 690,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,379. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.44. The stock has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

