Argent Trust Co Has $11.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,658. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.84 and its 200-day moving average is $367.42.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

