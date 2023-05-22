Argent Trust Co Has $29.62 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.0% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CVX traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.21. 5,503,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,127,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $292.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.27. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.65.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

