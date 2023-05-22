Argent Trust Co Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,812. The stock has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.75.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

