Argent Trust Co Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %

Mastercard stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.64. 775,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,617. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.17 and a 200 day moving average of $360.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $365.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

