Argent Trust Co Purchases 3,569 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,587. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.28. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $123.18. The company has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 100.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

