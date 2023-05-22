Argent Trust Co Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.47. The company had a trading volume of 763,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.