Argent Trust Co Sells 231 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,041,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.13. 347,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,741. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

