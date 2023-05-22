Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,786. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $219.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

