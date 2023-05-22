Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of APAM stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 20.31%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,926,000 after buying an additional 382,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,404,000 after buying an additional 92,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,390,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,397,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,557,000 after buying an additional 174,115 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.