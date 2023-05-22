Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,999 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Arvinas worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Arvinas by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 743.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Arvinas Trading Up 5.2 %

ARVN traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.35. 139,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,739. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.05). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $51,529.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,618 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,619.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

