Arweave (AR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.48 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Arweave has a market capitalization of $226.25 million and $3.48 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.77 or 0.00025018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,075.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00431404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00128729 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

